Gulf states step up security measures after US military says it launched another round of strikes on Iran

Qatar issues security alert as Bahrain, Kuwait sound warning sirens after new US strikes on Iran Gulf states step up security measures after US military says it launched another round of strikes on Iran

Qatar issued emergency security alerts while warning sirens sounded in Bahrain and Kuwait early Thursday after a new wave of US strikes on Iran prompted heightened security measures across the Gulf.

Qatar's Interior Ministry said in emergency messages to citizens and residents that the security threat level was high and urged the public to remain at home or in safe locations and follow official instructions.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry said warning sirens have sounded and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

Kuwait also activated warning sirens, the official KUNA news agency reported.

This came after Iranian media reported a new wave of US strikes late Wednesday targeting several locations in southern and southeastern Iran.

The US military's Central Command said American forces launched additional strikes against Iran to degrade Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

