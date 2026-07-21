Fires brought under control as several generating units taken offline under precautionary measures, authorities say

Kuwait reports Iranian strikes on power, water desalination plants for 4th consecutive day Fires brought under control as several generating units taken offline under precautionary measures, authorities say

Kuwait said Tuesday that several power generation and water desalination plants came under Iranian attacks for a fourth consecutive day, sparking fires at multiple facilities.

In a statement, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said the attacks took place Monday evening amid ongoing Iranian strikes against the Gulf country.

It said emergency teams, working with the Kuwait Fire Force and security agencies, responded immediately and brought the fires under control.

Authorities assessed the resulting damage, while technical teams began repair work and efforts to restore the affected facilities, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, several generating units were taken out of service in line with precautionary operating procedures to protect equipment and preserve the stability of Kuwait’s electricity and water systems.

Iran said early Tuesday that it had carried out a drone strike on Kuwait's Al Zour power station.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran since last week, with Iran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

​​​​​​​The exchange of fire between the US and Iran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.