Foreign Ministry spokesman says if Sofia allows US forces to use its territory, it could become 'complicit in aggression and war crimes'

Iran warns Bulgaria against aiding US military operations against Tehran Foreign Ministry spokesman says if Sofia allows US forces to use its territory, it could become 'complicit in aggression and war crimes'

Iran on Tuesday warned Bulgaria against allowing the US to use its territory for military operations against Tehran, saying such a move would make Sofia complicit in what it described as “aggression and war crimes.”

Speaking to the official IRNA news agency, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei was responding to reports that the Bulgarian government is considering a US request to deploy military aircraft at Bezmer Air Base in support of operations against Iran.

Baghaei said Bulgaria is fully aware that US military strikes against Iran, “a continuation of the US-Israeli military aggression that began on Feb. 28,” constitute a “blatant act of aggression” and a serious violation of the UN Charter and international law.

He warned that “any participation or cooperation in preparing or carrying out these unlawful attacks would amount to complicity in the crime of aggression and war crimes.”

Expressing surprise at remarks attributed to Bulgarian Prime Minister Roman Radev on considering the US request, Baghaei said even discussing such support was inconsistent with Bulgaria’s international legal obligations and the principle of respect for national sovereignty.

Citing the relevant provision of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 on the Definition of Aggression, he said making one state’s territory available for another state to carry out an act of aggression against a third state constitutes an act of aggression.

Baghaei urged the Bulgarian parliament not to authorize the use of the country’s territory or military facilities by US forces, warning that doing so would turn Bulgaria into “an accomplice of aggressors and criminals.”

He added that Iran would not hesitate to defend its national interests and security and that any party taking part in military aggression against the country “must accept responsibility for the consequences.”