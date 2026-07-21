Erdogan, Rinkevics discuss bilateral ties as well as regional, global developments, with Turkish president reaffirming Ankara's commitment to Baltic security within NATO

Erdogan holds phone call with Latvian president on NATO cooperation, bilateral ties Erdogan, Rinkevics discuss bilateral ties as well as regional, global developments, with Turkish president reaffirming Ankara's commitment to Baltic security within NATO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday held a phone call with his Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics to discuss bilateral ties, NATO cooperation, as well as regional and global developments.

During the call, Erdogan said Türkiye attaches great importance to the security of the Baltic region within NATO and has intensified its contributions in this regard, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate posted on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan also said he was pleased to host Rinkevics in Türkiye during the recent NATO summit in Ankara and expressed hope that the decisions adopted at the "historic" gathering, where allies clearly demonstrated the spirit of solidarity, would produce positive outcomes.

The Turkish president also underlined his desire to further strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and Latvia across a range of areas, particularly in the defense industry, the statement said.