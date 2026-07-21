Russian diplomat says Putin's decision to head delegation shows high regard for China's approaches to strengthening APEC

Putin to lead Russian delegation to APEC leaders' summit in Shenzhen in November Russian diplomat says Putin's decision to head delegation shows high regard for China's approaches to strengthening APEC

Russian President Vladimir Putin will lead a delegation to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China in November, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev said Tuesday.

Berdyaev told Russian state news agency Tass that the decision highlights Russia's commitment to economic ties with Asia-Pacific partners, especially China, and reflects Moscow's respect for Beijing's efforts to strengthen APEC's role in fostering development and prosperity.

He said China, which holds the rotating APEC chairmanship this year, had chosen the theme of building "a prosperous community in the Asia-Pacific" and identified openness, innovation and cooperation as its main priorities.

China scheduled 11 ministerial meetings during its chairmanship and described APEC as a platform for generating practical policy ideas, he said.

"These ideas are more relevant than ever to reverse the tide of protectionism and sanctions and return the regional economy to a path of integration," he noted.

China's proposals were in line with Russia's vision of the Greater Eurasian Partnership, an initiative first outlined by Putin in 2015, said Berdyev.

"The Greater Eurasian Partnership is intended to serve as the framework for a common economic space without barriers or dividing lines, and as the material foundation of a unified and indivisible security architecture across the continent," he said.

The APEC forum comprises 21 economies from across the Asia-Pacific region and focuses on promoting trade, investment and economic cooperation.

China's southern city of Shenzhen will host the summit Nov. 18 - 19.