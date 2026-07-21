Turkish naval vessels escort drilling fleet off Somalia TCG Goksu, TCG Gelibolu, TCG Bartin provide protection for Cagri Bey drilling ship, support vessels

Turkish naval vessels continue to escort and protect a drilling fleet operating off Somalia, the National Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

TCG Goksu, TCG Gelibolu and TCG Bartin, deployed as part of the Somalia Naval Task Group, are providing security for the Cagri Bey drilling ship, the ministry said on Turkish social media company NSosyal.

The vessels are also escorting the Korkut, Altan and Sancar support ships.

The ministry said the escort and protection mission remains underway.