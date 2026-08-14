Saudi crown prince, US CENTCOM chief discuss regional de-escalation efforts

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Adm. Brad Cooper discussed efforts to reduce regional tensions on Thursday.

The crown prince received Cooper for a meeting, the official Saudi Press Agency reported, without specifying where the talks were held.

The two sides discussed Saudi-US cooperation in defense fields, regional developments, and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and strengthen security and stability across the region, the news agency added.

Earlier Thursday, Saudi Arabia announced that 13 countries had formally joined a multinational defensive maritime alliance, marking its effective launch.

The Saudi Defense Ministry said the alliance’s third planning meeting was held at the Western Fleet Command in the coastal city of Jeddah, with representatives from 39 countries participating.

The ministry described the meeting as a "key step" toward activating the alliance.

The Strait of Hormuz has seen escalating tensions amid the US-Iran war, raising fears of disruptions to shipping and global energy supplies despite diplomatic efforts to consolidate understandings on freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.