Kuwait reports 2nd drone strike on border crossing with Iraq

Kuwait reported another drone strike on the Abdali border crossing with Iraq on Thursday evening as regional escalation between Iran and the US continues to rage on.

Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said in a statement the border crossing was targeted in a repeated attack by “hostile” drones.

He said the attack resulted in material damage only, with no injuries reported.

“The Kuwaiti Armed Forces will continue carrying out their duties with high efficiency and taking all necessary measures to protect the country’s borders and safeguard its security and stability,” the spokesman said.

Kuwaiti authorities said an earlier drone strike on the terminal caused a fire early Thursday, but the blaze was extinguished. Material damage was reported in the attack.



Earlier Thursday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it had carried out attacks on US military sites in Kuwait, including Ali Al Salem Air Base and Udairi Camp.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.