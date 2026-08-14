Saudi royal court adviser thanks Turkish president for support for 2027 Spanish Super Cup in Istanbul

Saudi Royal Court adviser Turki Al-Sheikh on Friday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his support for holding the 2027 Spanish Super Cup in Istanbul.



Al-Sheikh, who also chairs Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, said in a written statement that he was delighted the tournament would be held in Istanbul, describing the event as “only the beginning of a wonderful relationship.”



“I would also like to express my gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for all his support and for his instructions to hold this event in Istanbul and accomplish great things here,” he said.



Al-Sheikh also thanked Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support and approval of the event, as well as Bilal Erdogan, the son of President Erdogan, for his efforts throughout the process and for helping facilitate the organization in Istanbul.



He said he had met Bilal Erdogan in Istanbul about a month and a half ago, when they promised to bring “many surprises” with them.



“We promise that we will stage a tremendous event that will be a great success,” Al-Sheikh said, adding that a special night featuring artists and other surprises is planned for February.



“This is only the beginning of many surprises between two great countries with deeply rooted relations stretching back hundreds, even thousands of years,” he added.



The statement said Riyadh Season is sponsoring the Istanbul tournament under an agreement between the Spanish Football Federation and Saudi company Sela, in cooperation with the Turkish Football Federation.



It added that the event forms part of the continued presence of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and Riyadh Season at international sporting events.



Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will compete in the tournament, with matches scheduled for Feb. 2-7 at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium.