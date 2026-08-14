In a filing, Solicitor General D. John Sauer says $400M project is necessary for national security

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to let White House ballroom construction continue In a filing, Solicitor General D. John Sauer says $400M project is necessary for national security

The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to clear the way for construction of the White House ballroom to continue, accusing lower courts of overstepping their authority and arguing that the project is necessary for national security.

In a filing signed by Solicitor General D. John Sauer, the administration sharply criticized the lower appellate panel's characterization of its position.

This project, like its predecessors, should be a matter for the president and the political process, not construction-by-injunction, Sauer said.

In the filing, the administration echoed Trump’s argument that the ballroom is essential to presidential security, citing multiple assassination attempts against the president.

"This case involves an extraordinary and unlawful injunction that will halt the ongoing construction of the integrated military complex, including a totally secure ballroom space, at the East Wing of the White House, which is vitally required by national security," the filing said.

The Trump administration's appeal to the Supreme Court follows a 2-1 ruling last Friday by the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit that the ballroom project requires congressional approval, blocking above-ground construction while allowing underground work tied to new security features to continue.

Last year, President Donald Trump announced the construction of a 90,000-square-foot (8,361-square-meter) ballroom, which is estimated to cost $400 million.