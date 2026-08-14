Framework agreements with Boeing and RTX to strengthen production of series of critical ship-fired surface-to-air interceptors

Pentagon announces agreements to boost SM-3 missile production Framework agreements with Boeing and RTX to strengthen production of series of critical ship-fired surface-to-air interceptors

The US Defense Department, working with Boeing and RTX, announced two framework agreements Friday aimed at expanding production of components for the Standard Missile-3 Block IB and Block IIA interceptors.

The agreements are intended to strengthen production of the series of critical ship-fired surface-to-air interceptors that underpin the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System and form a major part of the UA Navy’s sea-based ballistic missile defense capabilities.

"These agreements ensure our Warfighters get the munitions they need to win," said Michael P. Duffey, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.

"We are stabilizing our supply chains, expanding munitions production and putting our entire defense industrial base on a wartime footing."

Under the new frameworks, production of components for both the SM-3 Block IIA and Block IB will be accelerated, with Boeing taking a leading role in component manufacturing, according to the department.