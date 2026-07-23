2 paramedics among 3 injured by Israeli fire in Lebanon despite framework agreement Attacks mark latest Israeli violations of US-mediated framework deal between Lebanon, Israel

Three people, including two paramedics, were injured by Israeli army fire in southern Lebanon on Thursday, as Tel Aviv continued its daily violations of a US-mediated framework agreement, Lebanese media reported.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said a Syrian national was shot and wounded by Israeli forces in the town of Ebel El-Saqi in the Marjeyoun district.

In Nabatieh, an Israeli drone hit a vehicle of the Islamic Health Society, a local ambulance service, on a road in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, injuring two paramedics, NNA said.

The service said an Israeli strike hit Al-Barid neighborhood in Nabatieh al-Fawqa as paramedics were inspecting the site of an earlier attack in the area, injuring two paramedics and causing damage to an ambulance.

Israeli artillery shelling was also reported in the Ali al-Tahir hills on the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-mediated framework agreement providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory, but it does not include a timetable for the withdrawal. Instead, it links completion of the process to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in areas vacated by Israeli forces and the disarmament of non-state groups, including Hezbollah.

On Monday, the US State Department announced the start of pilot zone operations in the Lebanese towns of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar Al-Gharbiya under the framework agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

According to official Lebanese figures, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 4,328 people and injured 12,232 others since March 2.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some of which have been held for decades and others seized during the previous war between October 2023 and November 2024.