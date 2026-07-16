Military says incident resulted in no casualties or property damage

Jordan says it intercepted 8 Iranian missiles Military says incident resulted in no casualties or property damage

Jordan's Armed Forces announced Thursday that their air defense units intercepted eight Iranian missiles aimed at the kingdom during the early morning hours

According to a statement from a military official at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces carried by Roya News, the interceptions were part of defensive and operational efforts to protect the country's sovereignty, secure its airspace and ensure the safety of its citizens.

The military confirmed that the incident resulted in no casualties or property damage.

It also said that teams from the Royal Engineering Corps were deployed to collect missile debris that landed in various parts of the country, securing the affected areas in line with established technical and security protocols.

The military official emphasized that Jordan's armed forces remain on full alert and continue to monitor the nation's airspace, warning that any threat will be addressed in accordance with the military's rules of engagement.

Earlier Thursday, Iran’s military said it used attack drones to strike communications systems, a fixed radar installation and fuel depots at the US Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

The statement came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

