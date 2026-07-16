Morning Briefing: July 16, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Thursday, including US President Donald Trump saying Iran is eager to reach a deal with the United States, US Vice President JD Vance saying disgraced late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “seemed to be connected” to elements of the “Israeli deep state” and American intelligence, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying that Türkiye will continue its fight against the FETO terrorist organization

TOP STORIES

Trump says Iran wants to 'settle so badly'

US President Donald Trump said Iran is eager to reach a deal with the United States, warning that Washington could continue its military campaign if an agreement is not reached.

"We're doing really well with Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran is not happy right now," Trump said at the Defense and Innovation Summit in the state of Pennsylvania.

He claimed Iranian leaders are seeking to negotiate an end to the confrontation.

Vance says Epstein 'seemed to be connected' to elements of 'Israeli deep state,' American intelligence

US Vice President JD Vance said disgraced late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein "seemed to be connected" to elements of the "Israeli deep state" as well as the "highest levels of American intelligence" while also acknowledging that the Trump administration mishandled its response to the case.

Asked on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast whether most people think that Epstein was linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, Vance replied: “Yeah, Mossad or CIA or some other deep state, whether in America, Israel or another country.”

“He clearly had connections to the upper, the highest levels of American intelligence. He clearly had connections to the highest levels of Israeli intelligence,” he said.

Türkiye to continue its fight against FETO terror organization: President Erdogan

Türkiye will continue its fight against the FETO terrorist organization under the rule of law until the threat is fully eliminated, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed.

"Terrorist groups have reached a dead end; there is nowhere to go through hostility toward Türkiye," the president said during his address on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt by FETO in the country.

Mentioning the night the coup attempt happened, Erdogan said: "That night, we saw the spirit that rose to its feet during the War of Independence come alive and spring into action once again. That night, we once again witnessed what a great nation our noble and cherished people are."

​​​​​​​NEWS IN BRIEF

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed that he is stepping down from his post.

The US House of Representatives rejected an amendment by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie that would have eliminated the $3.3 billion in annual US military aid provided to Israel.

Israel's Knesset gave final approval to a law aimed at curbing the powers of the government's legal adviser, advancing another key judicial overhaul measure backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition.

The death toll from last month's back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela climbed to 4,829, the country's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on seven individuals and entities accused of supporting an international network involved in procuring weapons for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Yemeni army said it had repelled a Houthi attack on military positions in Al-Jawf province in northern Yemen.

The Russian Energy Ministry said that its head, Sergey Tsivilev, held talks with Wang Hongzhi, who leads China's National Energy Administration, during a visit to Beijing.

US forces launched a second wave of military strikes against Iran, according to the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM).

A senior Lebanese official said the implementation of a plan to create two pilot zones in southern Lebanon from which the Israeli army will eventually withdraw is expected to begin within days, as the second day of direct Lebanon-Israel talks in Rome concluded.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a terrorism offence following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London into an alleged plan to target two mosques in south London, the Metropolitan Police said.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Pentagon will begin annual testosterone deficiency screenings for service members aged 30 and older.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf said Tehran "must always be prepared" for war while stressing the need to "use the tools of diplomacy" to advance national interests.

At least 35 civilians have been killed and over 300 others injured in recent US attacks on southern Iran, said the Iranian Health Ministry.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union and Ukraine have signed a drone cooperation agreement as part of a broader defense industrial partnership.

An Italian minister refused opposition demands for snap elections after the coalition supporting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government lost an important vote in parliament on a bill for a new election law, according to media reports.

Eight people were killed and 16 others injured in armed clashes in Sudan’s northern city of Al-Dabbah, a Sudanese medical group said.

More Greek regions are facing water shortages amid a worsening drought, the Greek daily To Vima reported.

More than 900 people than expected died in the Netherlands during an extreme heat wave between June 22 and July 5, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), public broadcaster NOS reported.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska said that last week's NATO summit in Ankara demonstrated the value of transatlantic defense industrial cooperation, highlighting joint projects involving Turkish, European and North American companies as key to strengthening the alliance's security.

Türkiye is taking measures to ensure that structures similar to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) can never again establish themselves within the state system, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said

A chemical leak aboard a cargo vessel at Belgium's Port of Antwerp has led to the medical examination of 155 people, with 28 remaining hospitalized, broadcaster RTBF reported.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY



Spot market electricity prices for Thursday, July 16

The highest electricity price rate for one megawatt-hour on Türkiye's day-ahead spot market for Thursday will be 4,487.17 Turkish liras at 8 p.m. local time (1700GMT), according to official figures released.

The lowest rate was set at 955.99 liras at 12 p.m. local time (0900GMT), the data showed.

The Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) data for Thursday's electricity market trade volume showed an increase of 31.7% to around 1.77 billion liras compared to Wednesday.

Türkiye's daily power consumption up 1.28% on July 14

Daily electricity consumption in Türkiye increased by around 1.28% on Tuesday compared to the previous day, totaling 1,138,962 megawatt-hours, according to official figures released by the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS).

Hourly power consumption peaked at 53,949 megawatt-hours at 3 p.m. local time (1200GMT), data from TEIAS showed. The country's electricity consumption dropped to the lowest level of 37,853 megawatt-hours at 6 a.m. local time (0300GMT).

Electricity production amounted to 1,142,420 megawatt-hours Tuesday, marking a rise of about 1.25% compared to the previous day.

SPORTS

Defending champions Argentina secure spot in World Cup final after late goals by Fernandez, Martinez

Argentina defeated England 2-1 to advance to the final in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium in the US.

The opening half was a tense and closely contested affair, with both teams reluctant to take risks. The match was physical and frequently interrupted by fouls, although Argentina began to produce the first sustained passages of fluent football as the interval approached.

England were denied the chance to take a corner when the half-time whistle blew moments after Anthony Gordon had won one. Clear-cut opportunities were few and far between, with John Stones' header after the half-hour proving England's first notable effort. Enzo Fernandez also tested the defense with a powerful strike, while Djed Spence impressed with several lively runs down the flank.

