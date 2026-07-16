Morning Briefing: July 16, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Thursday, including US President Donald Trump saying Iran is eager to reach a deal with the United States, US Vice President JD Vance saying disgraced late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “seemed to be connected” to elements of the “Israeli deep state” and American intelligence, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying that Türkiye will continue its fight against the FETO terrorist organization
TOP STORIES
US President Donald Trump said Iran is eager to reach a deal with the United States, warning that Washington could continue its military campaign if an agreement is not reached.
"We're doing really well with Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran is not happy right now," Trump said at the Defense and Innovation Summit in the state of Pennsylvania.
He claimed Iranian leaders are seeking to negotiate an end to the confrontation.
US Vice President JD Vance said disgraced late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein "seemed to be connected" to elements of the "Israeli deep state" as well as the "highest levels of American intelligence" while also acknowledging that the Trump administration mishandled its response to the case.
Asked on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast whether most people think that Epstein was linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, Vance replied: “Yeah, Mossad or CIA or some other deep state, whether in America, Israel or another country.”
“He clearly had connections to the upper, the highest levels of American intelligence. He clearly had connections to the highest levels of Israeli intelligence,” he said.
Türkiye will continue its fight against the FETO terrorist organization under the rule of law until the threat is fully eliminated, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed.
"Terrorist groups have reached a dead end; there is nowhere to go through hostility toward Türkiye," the president said during his address on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt by FETO in the country.
Mentioning the night the coup attempt happened, Erdogan said: "That night, we saw the spirit that rose to its feet during the War of Independence come alive and spring into action once again. That night, we once again witnessed what a great nation our noble and cherished people are."
NEWS IN BRIEF
BUSINESS & ECONOMY
The highest electricity price rate for one megawatt-hour on Türkiye's day-ahead spot market for Thursday will be 4,487.17 Turkish liras at 8 p.m. local time (1700GMT), according to official figures released.
The lowest rate was set at 955.99 liras at 12 p.m. local time (0900GMT), the data showed.
The Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) data for Thursday's electricity market trade volume showed an increase of 31.7% to around 1.77 billion liras compared to Wednesday.
Daily electricity consumption in Türkiye increased by around 1.28% on Tuesday compared to the previous day, totaling 1,138,962 megawatt-hours, according to official figures released by the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS).
Hourly power consumption peaked at 53,949 megawatt-hours at 3 p.m. local time (1200GMT), data from TEIAS showed. The country's electricity consumption dropped to the lowest level of 37,853 megawatt-hours at 6 a.m. local time (0300GMT).
Electricity production amounted to 1,142,420 megawatt-hours Tuesday, marking a rise of about 1.25% compared to the previous day.
SPORTS
Argentina defeated England 2-1 to advance to the final in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium in the US.
The opening half was a tense and closely contested affair, with both teams reluctant to take risks. The match was physical and frequently interrupted by fouls, although Argentina began to produce the first sustained passages of fluent football as the interval approached.
England were denied the chance to take a corner when the half-time whistle blew moments after Anthony Gordon had won one. Clear-cut opportunities were few and far between, with John Stones' header after the half-hour proving England's first notable effort. Enzo Fernandez also tested the defense with a powerful strike, while Djed Spence impressed with several lively runs down the flank.
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