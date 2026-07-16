US, Japanese, S.Korean military chiefs reaffirm trilateral cooperation over North Korea Pentagon hosts 23rd Tri-Chod, bringing together US, Japanese, South Korean joint chiefs of staff

Top military commanders of the US, Japan, and South Korea have reaffirmed their trilateral security cooperation over the issue of North Korea.

A Trilateral Chiefs of Defense (Tri-Chod) meeting was held at the Pentagon on Wednesday with the attendance of Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff; Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Japan’s chief of Staff, Joint Staff; and South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung.

The Tri-Chod said “enhanced” trilateral security cooperation “is critical to effectively respond” to North Korea’s “expanding nuclear and missile threats, as well as to regional challenges and threats that could affect peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, in the Indo-Pacific region, and beyond,” said a Japanese statement

The statement said the three sides “concurred on continuing coordination toward the complete denuclearization” of North Korea in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

North Korea has, however, stressed that its nuclear status is irreversible.

The three sides also acknowledged the “need to deepen multi domain cooperation and committed to continually exploring opportunities to maintain momentum on trilateral security cooperation, including execution of the annual trilateral exercise Freedom Edge,” the statement said.

Japan is scheduled to host the next Tri-Chod next year.

South Korea and Japan are treaty allies of the US in the wider Asia-Pacific region, hosting 28,500 and 50,000 American troops, besides army assets and bases, respectively.

The meeting was also attended by Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of US Forces Korea; Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, commander of US Forces Japan; and Lt. Gen. George Rowell, deputy commander of US Pacific Command.