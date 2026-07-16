Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi says he will not tolerate ‘malicious attempts’ that seek to undermine the ‘stability of our people’

Iraq condemns drone attack in Erbil Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi says he will not tolerate ‘malicious attempts’ that seek to undermine the ‘stability of our people’

By Berk Kutay Gokmen

ISTANBUL (AA) - Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Thursday condemned a drone attack that violated the airspace of Erbil amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran

“Based on our constitutional responsibility, we strongly condemn the attack carried out by a drone, which violated the airspace of the city of Erbil,” al-Zaidi wrote on the US social media platform X.

“We affirm that we will not tolerate these malicious attempts, which desperately seek to undermine the stability of our people and their confident path toward building the state and fostering social peace,” he said.

He noted that security agencies had been ordered to coordinate with Kurdish regional forces to prevent further attacks.

His remarks came after several explosions were heard in the northern city of Erbil on Wednesday evening, according to local media reports.

The explosions were caused by air defense systems intercepting a drone, the Erbil-based Rudaw Media Network reported.

