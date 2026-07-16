Military spokesperson says Washington could face unexpected challenges involving new weapons and an expanded geographical scope of conflict

Iranian army warns US to expect ‘surprises’ if escalations, memorandum violations continue Military spokesperson says Washington could face unexpected challenges involving new weapons and an expanded geographical scope of conflict

Iran’s army warned Thursday that the US should expect military “surprises” if it continues attacking Iranian territory and violating a memorandum of understanding.

Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia said President Donald Trump would face unexpected action from the Iranian military if Washington continues its “adventurous" and "malicious” policies and attacks.

“US officials will face new and unexpected challenges from the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, both in terms of weapons and the geography of the war, that they could never imagine. The United States should expect surprises from the army.” Akraminia told the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).

He argued that the US could not fully control developments even in areas where it claims military dominance.

Akraminia said Iranian vessels continue to sail from the Strait of Hormuz toward the Indian Ocean, warning: “Any threat by the US or its allies would draw an immediate and severe response” from Tehran.

His remarks came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, as both sides continued exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.