Military says it struck radar systems, Patriot air defense batteries and fuel storage tanks used by US forces at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base

Iran says it targeted US military radar and defense systems in Kuwait, Bahrain Military says it struck radar systems, Patriot air defense batteries and fuel storage tanks used by US forces at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base

Iran’s military said Thursday that it launched strikes on US radar and air defense assets in Kuwait and Bahrain as part of the 10th phase of its retaliatory campaign known as Operation Lightning.

According to a statement carried by Fars News Agency, the military said it struck radar systems, Patriot air defense batteries and fuel storage tanks used by US forces at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base.

In a separate operation, it said drones targeted US communication and radar infrastructure, including Super Hawk radar systems and Patriot installations, at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also claimed responsibility for attacks in Kuwait, saying it had targeted a C-RAM early warning radar and an assembly area for US personnel at Ali Al Salem Air Base.

The statement came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

