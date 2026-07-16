Provincial official reports no casualties after strikes hit Kabudarahang County; emergency agencies on alert

Sites in western Iran come under attack amid US escalation, no casualties reported Provincial official reports no casualties after strikes hit Kabudarahang County; emergency agencies on alert

Several sites in Kabudarahang County in western Iran's Hamadan province came under attack early Thursday amid a new wave of US strikes, with no casualties reported, Iran's Fars News Agency said, citing local official.

Hamzeh Amraei, political and security deputy at the Hamadan Governor-General's Office, said all provincial and county emergency and relief agencies were on full alert and prepared to respond to any emergency.

The attack followed the latest wave of US strikes on Iran announced by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) hours earlier.



The escalation comes amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran responding by targeting US military bases across the region despite a Pakistani-mediated framework agreement aimed at reaching a lasting settlement.