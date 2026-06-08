Netanyahu claims Tehran and Hezbollah sought to impose ‘new equation’ on Israel through attacks

Israeli prime minister vows ‘much harsher’ response to any future Iranian attack Netanyahu claims Tehran and Hezbollah sought to impose ‘new equation’ on Israel through attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday vowed a “much harsher” response to any future attack by Iran following a brief escalation between the two sides.

In a video message, Netanyahu claimed Iran and Hezbollah had sought to impose what he described as a “new and unacceptable equation” through attacks against Israel.

“They thought they could fire at Israel from Lebanon and Iran and that we would not act. That did not happen, and it will not happen as long as I am in office,” he said.

Netanyahu claimed that Israel had Iran and Hezbollah under pressure and warned that any new attack would be met with a “much harsher” response.

His remarks came after Israeli media reported that Netanyahu had agreed, at the request of US President Donald Trump, to halt attacks on Iran while continuing military operations in Lebanon.

Tensions escalated on Sunday when Israel carried out an airstrike on the Lebanese capital Beirut, claiming it targeted a Hezbollah command and planning center.

Iranian officials condemned the strike and launched three waves of missile attacks that triggered air raid sirens across northern Israel.

The Israeli military said it subsequently carried out strikes in western and central Iran, while Tehran responded with additional missile launches.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters later announced a halt to military operations against Israel, while warning that any continuation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon would prompt a stronger response.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul.