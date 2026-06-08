Schools to reopen nationwide on Tuesday, except for some communities near Lebanese border

Israel eases security restrictions imposed after war flare-up with Iran Schools to reopen nationwide on Tuesday, except for some communities near Lebanese border

Israel’s military said Monday it was lifting most security restrictions imposed across the country following a recent exchange of attacks with Iran, with in-person education set to resume nationwide.

In updated guidelines, the army’s Home Front Command said schools and other educational activities would be permitted to resume from 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

The army said the easing of restrictions would apply across most of the country, with some limitations remaining in communities near the Lebanese border.

Educational activities in those areas will continue to require access to nearby shelters, according to the guidelines.

The military also said gatherings of up to 100 people outdoors and 400 people indoors would be permitted in communities along the Lebanese frontier.

The announcement came after a brief escalation between Israel and Iran that began on Sunday.

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed, at the request of US President Donald Trump, to halt attacks on Iran while continuing military operations in Lebanon.

Tensions escalated when Israel carried out an airstrike on Beirut despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch three waves of missile attacks that triggered sirens across northern Israel.

The Israeli military later said it had struck targets in western and central Iran, while Tehran responded with additional missile launches.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters subsequently announced a halt to military operations against Israel, while warning of a stronger response if Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul.