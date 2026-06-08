Israeli army assaults 4 children after new incursion in Syria’s Quneitra countryside Syrian state media says troops assaulted children, confiscated their phones

Israeli forces assaulted children following their incursion into Quneitra in southern Syria on Monday, in the latest violation of the Arab country's sovereignty.

Syrian state television channel Al-Ekhbariya reported that "Israeli occupation forces entered the area west of the town of Al-Rafid in the southern Quneitra countryside, beating four minors, and confiscated their phones."

Earlier on Sunday, the broadcaster reported that "Israeli occupation forces entered the village of Al-Hurriya in the northern Quneitra countryside with five military vehicles and more than thirty soldiers and searched a number of houses."

Israeli forces have carried out near-daily incursions and military operations in southern Syria, including raids, checkpoints, house searches, and detentions, according to Syrian media reports.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria no longer valid and moved into the buffer zone separating the two sides. Syria's new administration has repeatedly said it remains committed to the agreement.

Despite the absence of direct threats from Syria's new leadership, Israel has continued carrying out airstrikes and military operations in the country, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to military sites and equipment.