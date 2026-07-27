UN chief 'deeply concerned' by Israeli plans to legalize West Bank outposts Spokesperson reiterates all settlement activities constitute 'flagrant violation' of international law

The UN on Monday expressed grave concern over Israeli plans to accelerate the legalization of outposts and establish new ones in the occupied West Bank.

“The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) is deeply concerned at the recent announcement by the Israeli authorities ... including reports of an accelerated process to legalize farm outposts and establish new ones,” deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters.

He emphasized Guterres' position that all settlements, including outposts, lack legal validity and represent a “flagrant violation of international law.”

Haq warned that such activities remain a "major obstacle" to achieving a two-state solution and lasting peace.

The remarks follow a surge in violence by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property in recent weeks.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 156 settlements and 360 settlement outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have killed at least 1,182 Palestinians in the West Bank, injured thousands and detained around 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.

The UN considers the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, occupied Palestinian territory and says Israeli settlement activity there is illegal under international law.