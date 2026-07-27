Agency expresses concern over alleged move, says activities of some Iranian media outlets in Azerbaijan are ‘considered unlawful’ under ‘principle of reciprocity’

Iran added Azerbaijan’s state TV channel to ‘hostile media’ list, Baku says Agency expresses concern over alleged move, says activities of some Iranian media outlets in Azerbaijan are ‘considered unlawful’ under ‘principle of reciprocity’

Agency expresses concern over alleged move, says activities of some Iranian media outlets in Azerbaijan are ‘considered unlawful’ under ‘principle of reciprocity’

Tehran has not confirmed AzTV’s inclusion on such list, while Iranian media outlets concerned have yet to comment on agency’s statement

Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency said Monday that Iran’s Intelligence Ministry had included the South Caucasus nation’s state television channel AzTV on its list of “hostile media organizations.”

In a statement on US social media company X, the agency said AzTV was among “certain foreign media outlets” included on the list and expressed concern over the Intelligence Ministry’s move, as well as its “threats of criminal prosecution against individuals cooperating with those organizations.”

The statement said Azerbaijan remains committed to “protecting the professional activities of journalists while also adhering to the principle of reciprocity.”

It noted that under Azerbaijani law, Baku can impose “equivalent restrictions” against another state if that country imposes “special restrictions on the professional activities of journalists registered in Azerbaijan's Media Register.”

In this context, it said the activities of some Iranian media outlets, as well as their representatives, within Azerbaijan are “considered unlawful,” as they “engage in activities contrary to the national interests of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in propaganda against the country's sovereignty, constitutional order, territorial integrity, and national security.”

Iran has not yet confirmed such a step by its Intelligence Ministry, and neither of the Tehran-headquartered outlets commented on the agency’s statement.

Relations between Baku and Tehran have been marked by periods of cooperation and recurring tensions in recent years.