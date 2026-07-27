France reports 162 arrests over suspected wildfire arson amid record fire season

France has arrested 162 people in connection with suspected wildfire arson since July 6 as the country battles an unprecedented wildfire season, Interior Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Monday.

"Since July 6, 162 arrests have already taken place," Lecornu said through the US social media company X.

He added that "security forces are fully mobilized to identify arsonists. They will be found, arrested, and held accountable for their actions before the courts."

The minister said France has already recorded 13,566 wildfires or fire starts since the beginning of the year, with 116,085 hectares (286,872 acres) burned, surpassing the previous record of 72,000 hectares (177,915 acres) in 2022.

Lecornu said nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by human activity, with most resulting from negligence such as discarded cigarette butts, barbecues, or construction work carried out without proper precautions.

He urged the public to take preventive measures, including postponing construction work in high-risk conditions, clearing vegetation around properties, and avoiding smoking near dry vegetation.

The minister also said some fires had been deliberately set, stressing that arson is a criminal offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison under French law.