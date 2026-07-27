Albanian parliament approves $302M US loan for military modernization - Ruling majority approves financing package for NATO-standard military equipment as opposition boycotts vote over procedure

Albania's parliament on Monday approved a $302 million loan agreement with the US aimed at modernizing the country's armed forces, according to Albanian public broadcaster RTSH.

The agreement, approved with 74 votes from the ruling Socialist majority, will finance the purchase of military equipment meeting NATO standards.

The funds are expected to be disbursed gradually in line with the operational needs of the Defense Ministry.

Lawmakers considered and voted on the agreement during a closed-door session, with the ruling majority arguing that the accelerated procedure was necessary because the accompanying documents contained classified information.

Opposition Democratic Party lawmakers boycotted the session, describing the procedure as unconstitutional, although they said they supported strengthening Albania's armed forces through the agreement in principle.

Following the vote, Socialist parliamentary group leader Taulant Balla said the first deliveries of military equipment were expected to begin in September.

Balla said the accelerated parliamentary procedure had been necessary to avoid jeopardizing deadlines set by US partners for the first phase of the funding.

The Democratic Party's parliamentary leader Gazment Bardhi criticized the lack of transparency, saying opposition lawmakers had not been given access to the full agreement before the vote.

He nevertheless described the investment as necessary, saying Albania needed such investments despite his party's objections to the parliamentary procedure.