Israeli forces also raided 2 towns in southern Syria in latest violation of country’s sovereignty

Israeli army kills 2 people in southern Syria Israeli forces also raided 2 towns in southern Syria in latest violation of country’s sovereignty

The Israeli army said Sunday that its forces had killed two people in southern Syria on Sunday, in the latest violation of the Arab country’s sovereignty.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN said army forces spotted the two individuals Saturday evening, claiming they had moved "unusually" within the so-called "security zone" established by Israel in Syrian territory following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, an Israeli force raided the village of Ain al-Eid in the southwestern Quneitra countryside on Saturday, setting up a military checkpoint and searching passersby and a resident's home, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

SANA added that another Israeli force, consisting of four military vehicles, entered the village of Ain al-Ziwan in the southern Quneitra countryside on Friday, raided a house, and arrested one person before withdrawing from the area.

The raids came as part of Israel’s continued violations of Syrian sovereignty, which in recent months have included incursions, house raids, the erection of checkpoints, and the arrest of civilians, including children and shepherds.

Following the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and occupied the buffer zone on the Syrian side of the border.

Since then, Israel has continued carrying out airstrikes and ground incursions inside Syrian territory, resulting in civilian casualties and the destruction of military sites, vehicles, and ammunition.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel