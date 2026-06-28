Probe underway to determine cause of crash, says source in Saudi Energy Ministry

Saudi Aramco helicopter crashes in Ras Tanura, killing 14 people Probe underway to determine cause of crash, says source in Saudi Energy Ministry

A helicopter operated by Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura on Sunday, killing 14 people on board, the state news agency SPA reported.

All of the deceased were Saudi nationals, SPA said, citing an official source from the Saudi Energy Ministry.

A probe is underway to determine the cause of the incident, it added.

Ras Tanura, situated on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast along the Gulf, serves as one of the kingdom's primary oil refining and export hubs.