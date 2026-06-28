Arrests based on 'confessions' made by former Deputy Oil Minister Adnan al-Jumaili, according to senior Iraqi source

Iraq arrests officials, including lawmakers, on corruption charges Arrests based on 'confessions' made by former Deputy Oil Minister Adnan al-Jumaili, according to senior Iraqi source

Several officials, including members of parliament, have been arrested in Iraq on allegations of corruption, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported on Sunday, citing a senior source.

The arrests were based on "confessions" made by former Deputy Oil Minister Adnan al-Jumaili, who was arrested last month, and included “members of parliament whose immunity had been lifted and officials whose names appeared in those confessions," the source said.

A security source earlier told the local news outlet Al-Mada that Iraqi special security forces were deployed inside Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone early Sunday and staged a wave of arrests targeting political figures, officials and security personnel whose names were reportedly included in files related to corruption and abuse of influence.

