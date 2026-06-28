Zelenskyy says Ukraine hit 2 more Russian oil refineries in 2 different Russian regions

Russia says 2 people killed in overnight Ukrainian drone attack Zelenskyy says Ukraine hit 2 more Russian oil refineries in 2 different Russian regions

Two civilians were killed in overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory, Russian authorities said Sunday.

One person was killed in the Krasnodar region after debris from a downed drone damaged several houses and caused a fire at the Slavyansk oil refinery, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Russian social media platform Max.

"As a result of falling drone debris, several houses were damaged and one person was killed," he said.

In the Belgorod region, acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said one civilian was killed in "a targeted Ukrainian attack" in the Shebekinsky district, while another person was wounded in the Rakityansky district.

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the territory of the Belgorod region 64 times," he wrote on Max. "Unfortunately, a civilian was killed as a result of a targeted Ukrainian attack in the Shebekinsky district."

In a separate statement, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv had struck the Slavyansk refinery in the Krasnodar region, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) from the front line, and another refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, roughly 700 km (435 mi) from the Ukrainian border.

"Last night, our long-range sanctions reached two oil refineries in Russia. The Slavyansky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region was affected – about 300 kilometers from the front line. We also reached an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region, which is about 700 kilometers from our border," he said.

Verification of claims from both sides is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.