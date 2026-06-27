Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko discussed trade, joint economic projects and regional security on 1st day of talks, according to Kremlin

Russian, Belarusian presidents continue talks for 2nd day Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko discussed trade, joint economic projects and regional security on 1st day of talks, according to Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko continued talks for a second day on Saturday, state news agency Tass reported, citing the Kremlin spokesperson.

The meeting took place at the Valdai residence in Russia’s western Novgorod region, according to spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov provided no further details about the meeting.

Lukashenko arrived in Russia on Friday for a working visit to hold a one-on-one meeting with Putin.

On the first day of the talks, the presidents discussed trade and economic cooperation, the implementation of joint economic projects, and issues related to regional security, according to the Kremlin.

