More than 6 inches of rain inundated parts of state, prompting water rescues, flash flood warnings, media reports

4 dead in US' Kentucky flooding as governor declares state of emergency More than 6 inches of rain inundated parts of state, prompting water rescues, flash flood warnings, media reports

At least four people have died in severe flooding in Kentucky after relentless rain inundated parts of the Southern US state, prompting Governor Andy Beshear to declare a state of emergency, media reports said on Saturday.



“Kentucky, I have some tough news to share,” Beshear wrote on US social media company X.

The governor said three of the fatalities occurred in Madison County and one in Jackson County.

Beshear declared a state of emergency earlier Saturday after more heavy rain was expected throughout the night, according to ABC News.

More than 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain have already fallen in parts of Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service.

“This is a serious flooding event, where teams have already had to conduct multiple water rescues from vehicles and homes across the commonwealth,” Beshear said.

According to the Madison County Coroner, two of the victims in Madison County, a man and a woman, died at a residence in Richmond.

The third victim in the county was a man who was swept away in his vehicle on Tates Creek Road.

The National Weather Service also issued flash flood warnings for parts of Kentucky and Indiana, reporting that between 4 and 10 inches (10 and 25 centimeters) of rain had fallen in parts of southwestern Indiana, with more rainfall possible.