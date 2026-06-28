Journalist among those detained in Israeli raids, mayor says

Israeli forces injure Palestinian, detain 17 in West Bank raids Journalist among those detained in Israeli raids, mayor says

Israeli army forces injured a Palestinian and detained 17 others, including a journalist, in military raids across the occupied West Bank, local authorities and media reported Sunday.

The Jerusalem Governorate said a young man was injured when Israeli forces opened fire during a dawn raid in the Qalandia refugee camp.

Israeli forces raided several homes inside the camp and held several Palestinians for field interrogation before detaining two men.

The official news agency Wafa said 13 Palestinians were also detained during Israeli military raids in Nablus.

Mohammed Azem, mayor of Sebastia town in Nablus, said Israeli forces rounded up two Palestinians from the town, including a journalist, searched several homes and damaged vehicles during an overnight raid.

Israeli forces also arrested two young men in a raid in Beit Sahour, east of Bethlehem, local sources said.

The West Bank has seen escalating demolitions and attacks by occupier and the Israeli army on Palestinians and their property, aimed at displacing residents and expanding illegal settlements in the occupied territory.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israeli escalation by the army and occupiers in the West Bank has killed 1,173 Palestinians, wounded 12,666, led to the arrest of about 23,000 and displaced 33,000, according to official Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul