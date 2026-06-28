Turkish search and rescue teams begin work in Venezuela

[1/15] LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JUNE 28: Turkish search and rescue teams, including specialist personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces, begin rescue operations amidst the rubble of a collapsed 14-story building in the La Paez neighborhood of La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Following a series of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Turkish emergency crews swiftly deployed to the hard-hit coastal city of La Guaira.

[2/15] LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JUNE 28: Residents wait for their loved ones to be pulled out from rubble of collapsed 14-story building by Turkish search and rescue teams, including specialist personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces, in the La Paez neighborhood of La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Following a series of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Turkish emergency crews swiftly deployed to the hard-hit coastal city of La Guaira.

[3/15] LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JUNE 28: Turkish search and rescue teams, including specialist personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces, begin rescue operations amidst the rubble of a collapsed 14-story building in the La Paez neighborhood of La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Following a series of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Turkish emergency crews swiftly deployed to the hard-hit coastal city of La Guaira.

[4/15] LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JUNE 28: Turkish search and rescue teams, including specialist personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces, begin rescue operations amidst the rubble of a collapsed 14-story building in the La Paez neighborhood of La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Following a series of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Turkish emergency crews swiftly deployed to the hard-hit coastal city of La Guaira.

[5/15] LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JUNE 28: Residents wait for their loved ones to be pulled out from rubble of collapsed 14-story building by Turkish search and rescue teams, including specialist personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces, in the La Paez neighborhood of La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Following a series of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Turkish emergency crews swiftly deployed to the hard-hit coastal city of La Guaira.

[6/15] LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JUNE 28: Turkish search and rescue teams, including specialist personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces, begin rescue operations amidst the rubble of a collapsed 14-story building in the La Paez neighborhood of La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Following a series of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Turkish emergency crews swiftly deployed to the hard-hit coastal city of La Guaira.

[7/15] LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JUNE 28: Turkish search and rescue teams, including specialist personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces, begin rescue operations amidst the rubble of a collapsed 14-story building in the La Paez neighborhood of La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Following a series of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Turkish emergency crews swiftly deployed to the hard-hit coastal city of La Guaira.

[8/15] LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JUNE 28: Residents wait for their loved ones to be pulled out from rubble of collapsed 14-story building by Turkish search and rescue teams, including specialist personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces, in the La Paez neighborhood of La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Following a series of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Turkish emergency crews swiftly deployed to the hard-hit coastal city of La Guaira.

[9/15] LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JUNE 28: Residents wait for their loved ones to be pulled out from rubble of collapsed 14-story building by Turkish search and rescue teams, including specialist personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces, in the La Paez neighborhood of La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Following a series of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Turkish emergency crews swiftly deployed to the hard-hit coastal city of La Guaira.

[10/15] LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JUNE 28: Turkish search and rescue teams, including specialist personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces, begin rescue operations amidst the rubble of a collapsed 14-story building in the La Paez neighborhood of La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Following a series of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Turkish emergency crews swiftly deployed to the hard-hit coastal city of La Guaira.

[11/15] LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JUNE 28: A rescue dog is seen as Turkish search and rescue teams, including specialist personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces, begin rescue operations amidst the rubble of a collapsed 14-story building in the La Paez neighborhood of La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Following a series of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Turkish emergency crews swiftly deployed to the hard-hit coastal city of La Guaira.

[12/15] LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JUNE 28: Turkish search and rescue teams, including specialist personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces, begin rescue operations amidst the rubble of a collapsed 14-story building in the La Paez neighborhood of La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Following a series of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Turkish emergency crews swiftly deployed to the hard-hit coastal city of La Guaira.

[13/15] LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JUNE 28: Turkish search and rescue teams, including specialist personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces, begin rescue operations amidst the rubble of a collapsed 14-story building in the La Paez neighborhood of La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Following a series of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Turkish emergency crews swiftly deployed to the hard-hit coastal city of La Guaira.

[14/15] LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JUNE 28: Turkish search and rescue teams, including specialist personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces, begin rescue operations amidst the rubble of a collapsed 14-story building in the La Paez neighborhood of La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Following a series of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Turkish emergency crews swiftly deployed to the hard-hit coastal city of La Guaira.

[15/15] LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JUNE 28: Turkish search and rescue teams, including specialist personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces, begin rescue operations amidst the rubble of a collapsed 14-story building in the La Paez neighborhood of La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026. Following a series of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Turkish emergency crews swiftly deployed to the hard-hit coastal city of La Guaira.