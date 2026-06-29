Pezeshkian says Iran will respond to threats with rationality and decisive action

Iranian president says Tehran to honor commitments if US adheres to memorandum Pezeshkian says Iran will respond to threats with rationality and decisive action

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Tehran will remain committed to the June 18 memorandum of understanding with the United States as long as Washington upholds its obligations.

“The understanding is a reciprocal matter. If the American side remains committed to the memorandum, we will also fulfill our commitments,” Pezeshkian said in a post on the US social media company X.

He said Iran’s approach toward what he described as “unreasonable rhetoric” and threats is based on rationality, and human dignity in decision-making, and “firm and fearless defense when action is required.”

Pezeshkian’s remarks came amid continued debate over the implementation of the memorandum signed in Islamabad on June 18, which ended weeks of military confrontations between Tehran and Washington and established a framework for de-escalation across multiple regional fronts.

The agreement includes provisions related to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, oil exports, and the release of frozen Iranian assets, while future negotiations on broader issues remain contingent on the implementation of its initial articles.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the memorandum is based on mutual commitments and warned that any failure by Washington to comply could affect the continuation of the process.