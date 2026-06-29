Rubio affirms Washington’s commitment to creating conditions for democratically elected government in Libya

US Secretary of State, Libyan commander discuss unifying institutions of North African nation Rubio affirms Washington’s commitment to creating conditions for democratically elected government in Libya

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of East Libya-based forces, on Monday to coordinate efforts to bridge the deep institutional divides in the North African country.

"The Secretary and Deputy Commander Haftar discussed ongoing Libyan-led efforts to unify the country's military, economic, and political institutions," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

Rubio "expressed appreciation" for the work of local leaders to overcome current fractures and move toward a comprehensive national settlement.

The high-level meeting in Washington, DC focused on creating the conditions for a democratically elected government, Pigott said.

"They discussed possible avenues for cooperation to advance unity and peace in Libya," he added.

Washington intends to remain "at the forefront of diplomatic efforts" to support Libyan unity, the spokesman said.

The discussions follow reports that the State Department expects to host representatives from both the eastern and western factions in Washington later this month.

Libya remains divided between two rival administrations: one led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, controlling the west of the country, and another appointed by the House of Representatives (parliament) in early 2022, led by Osama Hammad and based in Benghazi, which governs the east and much of the south.

UN-led efforts to hold national elections remain stalled, prolonging the oil-rich country's decade-long conflict and instability.