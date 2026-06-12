Abbas Araghchi urges media to avoid speculation pending finalization of Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding

Iranian foreign minister says Iran-US memorandum ‘has never been closer’ Abbas Araghchi urges media to avoid speculation pending finalization of Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that the proposed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the US is closer than ever to being finalized.

“The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer,” Araghchi said in a post on US social media platform X.

He urged the media to refrain from speculating about the contents of the agreement while negotiations are still ongoing.

“Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content,” he wrote.

Araghchi said details of the memorandum would be made public once the process is completed.

“In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course,” he added.