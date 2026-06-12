Qatar's International Media Office says all claims by The Washington Post about energy coordination between Doha, Tehran 'false, baseless'

Qatar denies report about energy production coordination with Iran Qatar's International Media Office says all claims by The Washington Post about energy coordination between Doha, Tehran 'false, baseless'

Qatar on Friday denied the validity of a report published by the American newspaper, The Washington Post, about coordination between Doha and Tehran regarding energy production aimed at influencing the course of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Qatar's denial comes hours after The Washington Post published a report claiming "coordination" between Qatar and Iran regarding energy production.

In the statement, Qatar's International Media Office expressed its "complete rejection of the claims published by The Washington Post on Friday, and any other claim that operational decisions related to energy production were made or implemented, at any time, in coordination with Iran or in a manner that serves its interests, or with the aim of influencing the course of events in the region."

It stressed in this context that "all these allegations are false and completely baseless."

The office also affirmed that "the falsity of these allegations is particularly evident given that the State of Qatar was at that time responding to Iranian missile attacks targeting its territory."

"These allegations are based on false and unreliable material originating from parties seeking to undermine ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict through mediation, damage the reputation of the State of Qatar, and negatively impact the close strategic partnership between Qatar and the United States," the statement said.

The office expressed its "deep regret" that the newspaper "allowed the dissemination of a disinformation campaign orchestrated by parties seeking to undermine efforts to achieve peace in the region."

It stated that the newspaper "contributed to the spread of false claims and failed to adhere to the standards of accuracy expected by its readers."

This comes as Washington and Tehran continue the Pakistan-mediated diplomatic process to end the war that started with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28 and was followed by Iranian retaliation.