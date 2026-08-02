Interior Ministry announces figures in 1st official comment on mass migration attempts

11 dead as around 40,000 people attempted to reach Spain’s Ceuta: Morocco Interior Ministry announces figures in 1st official comment on mass migration attempts

Around 40,000 people headed toward Spain's Ceuta in an attempt to migrate during recent events that left 11 people dead, Morocco's Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

Ministry spokesman Rachid El Khalfi announced the figures at an evening news conference on recent events at crossing points leading to Ceuta and Melilla, the first official comment by Rabat on the mass migration attempts.

“The actual number of migrants reached approximately 40,000 people heading toward the city of Ceuta and around 1,135 people heading toward the city of Melilla,” El Khalfi said.

“All those who managed to reach Melilla were returned immediately,” he added.