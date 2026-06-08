Aviation operations to resume in line with issued NOTAMs, says Civil Aviation Organization

Iran says airspace returns to normal after flight restrictions lifted Aviation operations to resume in line with issued NOTAMs, says Civil Aviation Organization

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization on Monday said that the country’s airspace has returned to normal and aviation operations would resume following the lifting of flight restrictions.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, the organization said aviation activities would restart in accordance with issued Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs).

“With safe conditions established and the necessary coordination carried out with relevant authorities, flight restrictions have been lifted and the country’s aviation activities are returning to normal operations,” it said.

The announcement came after Iranian authorities imposed temporary flight restrictions on Sunday, shortly after exchanges of missile and air strikes began between Iran and Israel.

Iran’s military said early Monday it was halting attacks on Israel while warning of a “crushing” response if Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued.

Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, reported that Israel has agreed to halt airstrikes on Iran while continuing operations in southern Lebanon.