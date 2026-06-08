Palau-flagged M/T Marivex was transiting international waters in Gulf of Oman toward Iran, Central Command says

US disables unladen oil tanker bound for Iran in Gulf of Oman: CENTCOM Palau-flagged M/T Marivex was transiting international waters in Gulf of Oman toward Iran, Central Command says

US forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday after the vessel allegedly violated an ongoing blockade against Iran by "attempting to sail to an Iranian port," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Palau-flagged M/T Marivex was transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman toward Iran, CENTCOM said in a statement.

"An F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) fired a precision munition into the ship's engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces," it said, adding the vessel was "no longer" sailing to Iran.

CENTCOM began implementing the blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13.

According to the command, the US forces have disabled 7 commercial vessels and redirected 134 as the ceasefire with Iran continues.