Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad believed to have been killed on July 17 during 'enemy attack' at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, says Department of Defense

Pentagon says US soldier missing after Jordan attack is believed killed in action Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad believed to have been killed on July 17 during 'enemy attack' at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, says Department of Defense

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that a US soldier previously reported missing following an "enemy attack" on a military base in Jordan is now believed to have been killed in action.

"Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York, is believed to have been killed in action on July 17, 2026, during an enemy attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan," the Department of Defense said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation, it added.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) had previously listed Rampersad as missing following the attack. His military status has since been updated to "Duty Status–Whereabouts Unknown" and he is now believed to be deceased.

The latest deaths bring the number of US service members killed since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28 to 18, while the total number of wounded has risen to 447, according to Defense Department figures.

Earlier, CENTCOM said it carried out its 11th consecutive night of strikes against Iran.

"CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," it said in a statement.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict that began in February and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.