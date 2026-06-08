Senior officials say Iran’s missile response altered ceasefire equation, warn against further Israeli action

Iranian officials warn of response if Israel resumes attacks Senior officials say Iran’s missile response altered ceasefire equation, warn against further Israeli action

Senior Iranian officials warned Monday that Tehran would respond forcefully to any renewed Israeli attacks, following a brief escalation between the two sides triggered by Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

In a post on US social media company X, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Iran's response had changed what he described as the equation between a ceasefire on paper and repeated violations on the ground.

“As long as there is no genuine will for confidence-building, Iran’s response will remain the same,” Qalibaf said.

Separately, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr warned against what he described as further actions by a “US-Israeli alliance.”

“If the Zionist-American alliance makes another mistake, the region will become hell for them,” Zolghadr said in a message carried by the Mehr news agency.

Tensions escalated Sunday after Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles toward northern Israel in response.

Israel subsequently carried out several waves of airstrikes against Iran.

Iran’s military said early Monday it was halting attacks on Israel while warning of a “crushing” response if Israeli attacks against Lebanon continued.

Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, reported that Israel had agreed to halt airstrikes on Iran but would continue its offensive in southern Lebanon.