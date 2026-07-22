'Since the establishment of our dialogue relations 34 years ago, this partnership has continued to grow,' says Philippine foreign affairs secretary

ASEAN, India reaffirm commitment to strengthening longstanding partnership 'Since the establishment of our dialogue relations 34 years ago, this partnership has continued to grow,' says Philippine foreign affairs secretary

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their longstanding partnership, with foreign ministers from both sides discussing the future of cooperation in trade, connectivity, maritime security and people-to-people ties.

During the Post-Ministerial Conference of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the Philippine capital Manila, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa P. Lazaro highlighted the growth of ASEAN-India relations over the past 34 years.

“Since the establishment of our dialogue relations 34 years ago, this partnership has continued to grow, developing into one of ASEAN's meaningful external relationships,” Lazaro said.

She noted that the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022 recognized shared challenges and aspirations between ASEAN and India as nations of the Global South.

Lazaro also highlighted recent cooperation initiatives, including tourism exchanges under the ASEAN Tourism Year and upcoming activities under the ASEAN Year of Maritime Cooperation.

She said the maritime cooperation agenda would focus on expanding opportunities in trade, the blue economy, tourism and connectivity through workshops, training programs and capacity-building efforts in areas including marine bioprospecting, ocean engineering, marine energy and maritime law enforcement.

“This reflects the character of our partnership: practical, people-oriented, and anchored in delivering benefits to both our regions,” Lazaro said.

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar thanked the Philippines for hosting the meeting and for its role as country coordinator in strengthening the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“The world is extremely turbulent, and it is increasingly evident that no single nation or even grouping can deal with it on its own,” Jaishankar said.

He pointed to growing pressures on global supply chains, energy security, food security and health security as key challenges requiring closer international coordination.

“Energy, food and health security can no longer be taken for granted,” he said, warning that dependence on maritime trade has made the security of sea routes increasingly important.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of respecting international law, particularly in maritime affairs, as ASEAN and India prepare to mark 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.

“It is a timely reminder of what we can do for a more stable and secure future,” he said.

Despite global uncertainties, Jaishankar said India and ASEAN remain optimistic about their future and should focus on opportunities while addressing shared challenges.

