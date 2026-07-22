Any time Iran shoots at ship in Strait of Hormuz, US will bomb and destroy 1 bridge or power plant, says Donald Trump

Trump warns US will bomb Iranian bridge or power plant for every attack on ship in Hormuz Any time Iran shoots at ship in Strait of Hormuz, US will bomb and destroy 1 bridge or power plant, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Washington would bomb an Iranian bridge or power plant each time Tehran attacks a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

“From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The US has been carrying out a series of strikes across Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with strikes targeting facilities and bases it said were used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistani-brokered framework agreement signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace deal.