'Some forces within the Philippine military and police have deliberately engaged in provocations,' Wang Yi says in meeting with head of Asian bloc

China's top diplomat slams Philippines for South China Sea clash 'Some forces within the Philippine military and police have deliberately engaged in provocations,' Wang Yi says in meeting with head of Asian bloc

China's top diplomat Wang Yi slammed the Philippines on Tuesday for "provocations" following a clash between Filipino seafarers and the Chinese Coast Guard at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, state media reported.

During a meeting with Kao Kim Hourn, secretary‑general of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila, Wang said that "some forces within the Philippine military and police have deliberately engaged in provocations and created incidents at sea," the China Daily reported.

Wang is in Manila to attend the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Wednesday.

He said that the South China Sea is the common homeland of countries in the region and "should not become an obstacle to China–ASEAN relations."

Beijing, he added, is willing to work with ASEAN to eliminate disruptive factors and accelerate consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

China is ready to jointly introduce a new narrative of peace, stability, cooperation and friendship in the South China Sea, and "firmly" keep the initiative on South China Sea issues in its own hands, he added.

Kai said ASEAN is willing to work with China to safeguard the region's peace and stability and make contributions to the development and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region.

ASEAN supports the "dual-track" approach, the acceleration of consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and efforts to make the South China Sea a sea of peace, cooperation and friendship, he added.

China and the Philippines have overlapping sovereignty and maritime claims in the South China Sea, primarily centered on the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal.