Bahrain says air defenses intercepted new wave of Iranian attacks amid regional escalation Defense Force accuses Tehran of targeting civilians with missiles and drones, urges public to exercise caution

Bahrain Defense Force said Wednesday that air defenses intercepted a new wave of Iranian aerial attacks as Iran and the US continued to exchange fire across the Middle East region.

The General Command said in a statement that Iran continued its “hostile approach” of targeting civilians in Bahrain, calling on the public to exercise caution and avoid approaching any strange or suspicious objects resulting from the attacks.

The command also condemned Iran’s “deliberate use” of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property, describing it as “a clear violation of international humanitarian law.”

The US has been carrying out a series of strikes across Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistani-brokered framework agreement signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace deal.