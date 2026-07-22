Parliament approves temporary deployment of up to 8 US aerial refueling aircraft, 250 military personnel at Bezmer Air Base

Bulgaria authorizes deployment of US refueling aircraft, personnel for Mideast operations Parliament approves temporary deployment of up to 8 US aerial refueling aircraft, 250 military personnel at Bezmer Air Base

Bulgaria's parliament on Wednesday authorized the deployment of up to eight US Air Force KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft and up to 250 US military personnel at Bezmer Air Base from July 24 through Oct. 1 in support of US operations in the Middle East.

According to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA), lawmakers approved a proposal submitted by the Council of Ministers allowing the temporary presence of the aircraft, their crews, military personnel carrying personal weapons and ammunition, and related airfield equipment.

Parliament also instructed Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov to organize the deployment, BTA said.

The proposal was approved by 136 lawmakers, including 121 members of Progressive Bulgaria and 15 from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms.

Thirteen lawmakers voted against the proposal, including members of the Vazrazhdane parliamentary group and one Progressive Bulgaria lawmaker, while two Progressive Bulgaria lawmakers abstained.

The GERB-UDF, Democratic Bulgaria and Continue the Change parliamentary groups did not take part in the vote.

According to parliament's Defense Committee, implementing the decision will not require additional spending beyond the Defense Ministry's approved 2026 budget.