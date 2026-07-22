Excess mortality cannot yet be conclusively linked to extreme heat, says public health agency

France records 5,764 excess deaths during June heat wave Excess mortality cannot yet be conclusively linked to extreme heat, says public health agency

France recorded 5,764 excess deaths during the exceptional heat wave that affected the country between June 17 and July 2, Public Health France said Wednesday.

The agency said the increase in all-cause mortality cannot yet be attributed with certainty to the heat.

The provisional toll marks the highest excess mortality recorded in France since the 2003 heat wave, according to Public Health France.

The figures will be consolidated in the coming months.

The agency said excess mortality was observed across all age groups from 15 years and older, with a "marked increase" from the age of 45, describing the pattern as "unprecedented."

The updated figures include paper death certificates that had not been incorporated into earlier assessments, particularly those involving people found dead at home.

On July 3, Health Minister Stephanie Rist had reported at least 2,025 additional deaths between June 22 and June 28, while noting the figures were incomplete because authorities had not yet received all death reports.

At the time, only electronic death certificates had been included in the preliminary count.