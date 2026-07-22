The Prada was seized and moved to a port in Pyeongtaek in March, Foreign Ministry says

South Korea seizes cargo vessel over suspected violation of North Korea sanctions The Prada was seized and moved to a port in Pyeongtaek in March, Foreign Ministry says

South Korea seized a cargo vessel on suspicion of violating UN Security Council sanctions imposed over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The Prada, also known as the Sophia, was seized in March and moved to a port in Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Seoul, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Following an investigation by relevant government agencies based on intelligence that the vessel had previously been involved in activities violating sanctions against North Korea, "the ship has been seized as a follow-up measure under the UNSC resolutions."

The vessel was among those named in a joint statement issued May 29 by South Korea, the United States, the European Union's diplomatic service and eight other countries.

The statement urged a UN panel to swiftly designate seven vessels, including the Prada, for allegedly violating sanctions banning North Korea's exports of coal and iron ore.

